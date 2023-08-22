Nurses Union Applauds Province’s Plan to Address Surgical Backlog

Yvette Coffey, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Registered Nurses Union, is pleased with Government’s recent commitment to implement all 32 recommendations from a task force to reduce surgical waitlists.

Last week, the NLMA called it a great first step. Like the medical association, the nurses says follow-through will be key.

Coffey and follow R.N. NIkki Parsons, who works in the O.R. at the Carbonear General Hospital, were members of the task force. Coffey says the number one issue identified was a lack of human resources.

Coffey says this most recent announcement by Government, along with other recent initiatives, indicates the Province is taking steps — with stakeholder input — to address the health care crisis.