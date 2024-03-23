Nunatsiavut Government launches campaign to fight false Indigenous claims

The Nunatsiavut Government (NG) has launched a public awareness campaign to educate the public, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Government of Canada, about false Indigenous claims from the NunatuKavut Community Council (NCC).

Representatives from the NG are in Ottawa this week to support the Innu Nation in its challenge to a Memorandum of Understanding between the federal government and the NCC. The agreement serves as another example of the threat posed by non-Indigenous groups who seek to adopt Indigenous identities for themselves.

The “Our Beautiful Land” campaign includes a powerful series of videos with Inuit and visuals of life from Nunatsiavut.

Additional components of the campaign will roll out over the coming weeks, and will unite Inuit voices and experiences against the threats of these false claims.

The NG has the full support of national Indigenous representative organizations, including Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Assembly of First Nations.