NTV Weather Update | October 26, 2025 Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. NTV Weather Update October 26th, 2025 Related Articles October 16, 2025 Overcast today with showers for some Read more October 15, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 15, 2022 Read more October 15, 2025 Cloudy skies today for most of the province Read more October 15, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 14, 2022 Read more October 14, 2025 A beautiful fall day expected across the province Read more October 13, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 13, 2025 Read more