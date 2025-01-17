NTV Weather Update | January 17, 2025

Post 1 – 6:00 AM NST (5:30 AM AST)
Good Friday morning!
The weather across the Province today will be pretty tranquil. Other than scattered flurries, we can expect partly cloudy skies on the island and mostly sunny skies for most of the Big Land. Now, we are off to a bit of a cold start in parts of central and western Newfoundland, where it’s close to -10 this morning. Its even colder in Labrador West, where readings are into the -20s. Highs today reach the single digits above and below freezing on the Island, generally minus teens in Labrador.
Google Earth View of Marble Mountain
Today is also the first day of the season for skiers and riders at Marble Mountain! Expect partly cloudy skies on the hill throughout the day, with temperatures reaching -3° or so for the afternoon high. Winds will be light from the south.