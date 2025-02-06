NTV Weather Update | February 6, 2025

The weather across the Province will be quiet and cold today. Scattered flurries will be found on the West and South Coasts. Otherwise, skies for the rest of the region will vary from partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures peak in the minus teens in Labrador and minus teens to single digits on the Island.
Post 1 – 11 AM NST (10:30 AM AST)
Wind Warnings have been issued for the West Coast and parts of the Avalon for Thursday. Gusts will peak near 100 km/h, or more, for currently warned areas. A Snowfall Warning is in effect for Red Bay to L’anse-au-Claire in southern Labrador.
I expect more alerts will be issued this afternoon ahead of Friday’s low, which will bring more snow and rain to the Province.