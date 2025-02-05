NTV Weather Update | February 5, 2025

Post 1 – 9:43 AM NST (9:13 AM AST)
We are having a chilly day across the Province as arctic air arrived from the Big Land overnight. As of 9:30 AM NST, temperatures across the Island are near -10 with wind chills into the minus tees and 20s. Colder readings are being found in the Big Land.
We are also seeing snow flurries and snow squalls over many areas, but they are most intense along and near the West Coast. The flurries and squalls will persist in that area through the day, and travel will remain challenging in some areas.
There is also a pocket of light snow and flurries currently north of much of the Avalon, and it is dipping south. This could bring some light snow to the Avalon North and Metro if it keeps drifting south. Amounts will be light, but anything that falls will stick with temperatures so cold.
Updates are to come throughout the day.