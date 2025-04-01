NTV Weather Update | April 1, 2025

Good morning! It’s April 1st, 2025, and this forecast is no April Fools joke!
Today’s Synopsis
An area of low pressure will move through the Lower North Shore of Quebec and the Straits of Labrador today and tonight. The track of this low will send a surge of warm air over much of the Island. This will result in unseasonably warm temperatures and areas of heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Labrador will see significant snowfall today, tonight and even into tomorrow. Granted the snow tomorrow will be along the coast.
Post 2 – 6:05 AM NDT (5:35 AM ADT)
Temperatures have risen sharply over eastern areas of the Island, while the warm front has yet to life over many areas central and west. We are also looking at pockets of heavy rain over the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas at this early hour.
Post 1 – 5:55 AM NDT (5:25 ADT)
The Freezing Rain Warnings for Newfoundland have been mainly ended due to the threat passing. The exception area the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador, where those alerts remain in effect as freezing rain is expected this afternoon.
The Rainfall Warning remains in effect for the southern areas of the Island. A Wind Warning is also now in effect for the Northern Peninsula East for Wednesday afternoon and night.
A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for coastal Labrador from overnight into Wednesday evening for up to 30 cm of snow (stated in the alert). I do think some areas will see locally higher amounts. Wind gusts will be as high as 120 km/h, which may cause damage to some structures.