NTV Weather Post | January 15, 2025

Post 1 – 6:51 AM NST (6:21 AM AST)
Weather across the province today will remain largely the same as it was during the last couple of days. There will be scattered flurries over eastern, southern, and western Newfoundland, with more numerous flurries through central and along the northeast coast. Areas that see more scattered flurries will also have some sunny breaks today.
Labrador will generally see a sunny day with highs of -5 to -15.
The long-range forecast looks quiet throughout the work week and into the weekend. A stronger storm will move through Sunday, bringing rain and wind to the island and snow to parts of Labrador.
Stay tuned for details.