NTV to host PC Leadership Debate on Sunday

NTV News will host a province-wide leadership debate this weekend, featuring the three candidates vying for the party’s leadership. Terra Nova MHA Lloyd Parrott, Stephenville Port au Port MHA Tony Wakeham, and businessman Eugene Manning will give a glimpse into their ideas, plans, and policies as candidates.

The debate is scheduled to be broadcast on NTV on Sunday, providing citizens across the province with a unique opportunity to engage with the candidates and gain valuable insights into their visions for the future. The debate will be moderated by NTV Evening Newshour co-anchor Michael Connors. The show airs Sunday at 1 o’clock.