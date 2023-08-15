NTV News to host Progressive Conservative Leadership Debate on Sept. 24

NTV News will host a province-wide leadership debate, featuring the three candidates vying for the party’s leadership. Terra Nova MHA Lloyd Parrott, Stephenville Port au Port MHA Tony Wakeham, and businessman Eugene Manning will give a glimpse into their ideas, plans, and policies as candidates.

The debate is scheduled to be broadcast on NTV on Sept. 24, providing citizens across the province with a unique opportunity to engage with the candidates and gain valuable insights into their visions for the future. The debate will be moderated by NTV Evening Newshour co-anchor Michael Connors.

The party is also reminding Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that today, Aug. 15, at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline for individuals to apply to be a member/supporter of the PC Party in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming leadership election. The member/supporter application is available at www.pcnl.ca