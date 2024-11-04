November starts off on a cool note

The weather on Monday will be a continuation of what we had over the weekend. It will be chilly, breezy and generally sunny with areas of flurries here and there. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above freezing for most of the Island and a couple of ticks below for a good chunk of the Big Land.
The next area of low pressure begins to swing in tomorrow and this will change the weather pattern. Milder air will surge into the Province, reaching Labrador West later in the day and the Island tomorrow night. This will lead to some wintry mix type weather in the Big Land tomorrow afternoon followed by rain for most of the Island Tuesday night and Wednesday.
This will be a slow mover and rain will linger over the Island through Wednesday and into early Thursday before cooler air returns once more.
I’ll have a full forecast update this afternoon.