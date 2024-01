Nominations closed on January 7 for the Conception Bay East – Bell Island by-election with four candidates on the ballot.

Kim Churchill will represent the New Democratic Party. Fred Hutton is running for the Liberals, Tina Neary will run under the PC banner, and Darryl J. Harding will run as an independent candidate.

Advance polls will be open on Monday, January 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. By-election day is Monday, January 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.