No serious injuries after snowmobile goes through ice in Labrador City

The RNC received a report of a snowmobile going through the ice between Harry Lake and Little Wabush Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were on the snowmobile when the vehicle and attached sled went through the ice. There were no serious injuries reported and the people went to hospital as a precaution.

The RNC is urging caution operating snowmobiles on bodies of water due to

the lower water levels this year and late start to the snowmobile season. The

rivers in particular have multiple open areas. It is recommended to remain on the

groomed trails.