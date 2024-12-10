No mil rate increase for the City of St. John’s in 2025 budget

The City of St. John’s has tabled a balanced budget of $349,151,881, an increase of 1.5 per cent over 2024.

The capital city will see no increases to mil rates which will remain at 9.1 for residential and 29.5 for commercial. While there are no increases to mil rates, the water tax will see an increase of $15 per unit and an increase of 2.22% for commercial.

In 2025, the capital city will invest $25 million for capital project spending including fleets, road rehabilitation, sidewalk repairs and traffic safety. There will also be an increase of $2 million for sidewalk snow clearing and almost $600,000 to Metrobus for service enhancements and hybrid busses. Just over $700,000 will also be invested into Advantage St. John’s for shared services between St. John’s, Paradise and Conception Bay South.

Councillor Ron Ellsworth says while addressing the growing operating costs they were able to avoid mil rate increases by reducing costs in other areas, including to St. John’s Sports and Entertainment Ltd. Due to a rise in concerts, conferences and events, Ellsworth says they are reducing SJSEL’s budget by $727,000 in 2025.

NTV’s Bailey Howard will have live coverage of the capital city’s budget during NTV News First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.