No injuries following single-vehicle rollover

A single-vehicle rollover resulted in no serious injuries, however the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Emergency crews were called to Pitts Memorial Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The driver of a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes lost control while exiting the highway at Heavy Tree Road. The vehicle crossed the pavement before rolling onto its roof in the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out on their own, and was waiting on the side of the road when crews arrived. Paramedics assessed the individual at the scene. Firefighters placed yellow tape around the vehicle as an indication that personnel had already attended the scene.

Police closed the exit ramp for a short while as crews worked.

A firefighters places yellow tape around a vehicle to indicate that emergency crews had already responded. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Skid marks lead to the spot where a vehicle came to rest on its roof. (Earl Noble / NTV News)