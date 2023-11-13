News

No injuries following single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway

Posted: November 13, 2023 11:18 pm
By Earl Noble


A single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond caused moderate damage to a vehicle, but resulted in no injuries to the driver.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Monday after the driver of a sedan lost control and wound up off the road. The vehicle struck a guardrail then traveled down a rocky embankment where it came to rest.

The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, was assessed by paramedics but did not immediately require further medical attention.

There were no injuries reported following a single-vehicle crash on the TCH on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
