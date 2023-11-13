No injuries following single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway

A single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond caused moderate damage to a vehicle, but resulted in no injuries to the driver.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Monday after the driver of a sedan lost control and wound up off the road. The vehicle struck a guardrail then traveled down a rocky embankment where it came to rest.

The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, was assessed by paramedics but did not immediately require further medical attention.