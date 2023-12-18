News

No injuries following evening collision at one of the City’s most dangerous intersections

Posted: December 18, 2023 11:18 pm
By Earl Noble


A collision at one of St. John’s’ most dangerous intersections caused considerable damage to both vehicles involved.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday following the collision, between a pickup truck and an SUV. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The drivers of both vehicles were briefly assessed by paramedics, however neither went to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked.

In a recent report summarizing collisions in the capital city over the previous five years the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue was named the fourth-most dangerous intersection in the City of St. John’s between 2018 and 2022. That ranking is based on the number of collisions per million vehicles entering each intersection. The intersections of Thorburn Road and Goldstone Street, Portugal Cove Road and Higgin’s Line, Rawlins Cross, and Prince Philip Drive and Thorburn Road round out the top five most dangerous intersections.

The complete report can be viewed on the City of St. John’s website.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue caused considerable damage, but no injuries. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Kenny Roche (left) checks on the driver of a car involved in a collision on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
