No injuries following evening collision at one of the City’s most dangerous intersections

A collision at one of St. John’s’ most dangerous intersections caused considerable damage to both vehicles involved.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday following the collision, between a pickup truck and an SUV. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The drivers of both vehicles were briefly assessed by paramedics, however neither went to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked.

In a recent report summarizing collisions in the capital city over the previous five years the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue was named the fourth-most dangerous intersection in the City of St. John’s between 2018 and 2022. That ranking is based on the number of collisions per million vehicles entering each intersection. The intersections of Thorburn Road and Goldstone Street, Portugal Cove Road and Higgin’s Line, Rawlins Cross, and Prince Philip Drive and Thorburn Road round out the top five most dangerous intersections.

The complete report can be viewed on the City of St. John’s website.