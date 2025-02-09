No injuries following collision that significantly damages two vehicles

A collision at a busy Mount Pearl intersection on Saturday evening caused significant damage to two vehicles. A third vehicle was also struck.

The crash happened at the intersection of Topsail Road and Commonwealth Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m.. The t-bone collision between a sedan and an SUV caused extensive damage to both vehicles, while a third vehicle sustained minor damage after being struck by the sedan.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of the vehicles involved. There were no injuries to report. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

A collision earlier in the day, shortly before 2:30 p.m., on Heavy Tree Road near Pitts Memorial Drive, resulted in minor damage to the two vehicles involved and also resulted in no injuries.

The scene of a three-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl on Saturday evening

(Earl Noble / NTV News) Earl Noble / NTV News) Earl Noble / NTV News)