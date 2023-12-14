NLHC making progress on repairs and renovations

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has made progress on repairs and renovations to the 143 provincially-owned vacant units identified in a request for quotations in October.

Work has been completed on 62 of the 143 units identified in the request for quotations. Repairs or renovations are underway on another 56 projects and work is complete on units in the western region, with estimated completion of all units identified in the other regions expected by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Work on these units was supported by an investment of $3 million from the Provincial Government, increasing the NLHC’s overall repair and renovation budget to $6 million for 2023-24.