NL Health Services Reaches First Year Milestone

Posted: April 2, 2024 7:30 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is marking its first year in operation as a provincial health authority.

Last April, the transition from four regional health authorities and the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information to a single provincial health authority officially began.

During its first year of operation, the new health authority has focused on initiatives such as Family Care Teams, a new health information system, along with recruitment and retention strategies, the construction of new facilities, and more.

Work is continuing to implement the recommendations outlined in the Health Accord.

