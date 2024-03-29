NL Health Services Provides Update on Masking Requirements

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of updates to masking requirements at health-care facilities across the province, effective Monday, April 1, 2024. These updated guidelines are based on the continued monitoring of epidemiology, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.

The public is reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect, and visitors/support persons should not visit a health-care facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Masking

Masking is no longer required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in health-care facilities (including waiting areas for health-care services/appointments, clinical care/treatment areas, and while visiting patients and long-term care residents).

If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented; visitors or support persons should check with the care team for the required personal protective equipment.

Reminder: Individuals seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic (i.e. experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms) must always wear a mask upon entry and while inside the health-care facility. Visitors/support persons feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.

Masks continue to be available at health-care facilities across the province. Individuals who would like to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so.

Individuals can wear their medical mask, or a mask provided at the health-care facility.

Visitors and support persons are also asked to consider the safety of those they are visiting. It can be especially important to wear a mask if you are around others who are at risk of more severe disease and outcomes, including those with chronic conditions, compromised immune systems, and older adults or young children.

Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness