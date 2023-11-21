NL Health Services provides update on masking guidelines

NL Health Services is advising the public of updated masking recommendations for health-care facilities for the 2023-24 fall/winter respiratory season, effective Thursday, Nov. 23. NL Health Services will continue to monitor epidemiology, hospitalizations and outbreaks and masking guidelines will be re-evaluated March 31, 2024.
The public is also reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect and visitors/support persons should not visit a health-care facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.
Masking
- Additional masking protocols may be implemented if there is an outbreak at a facility; visitors/support persons should check with the care team in these situations for the required personal protective equipment.
- Reminders: Individuals who are seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic (i.e. experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms) are required to wear a mask upon entry and while inside the health-care facility. Visitors/support persons who are feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.
- Visitors/support persons are also asked to consider the safety of those you are visiting. It can be especially important to wear a mask if you are around others who are at risk of more severe disease and outcomes, including those with chronic conditions, compromised immune systems and older adults or young children.
- Masks continue to be available at health-care facilities across the province. Individuals can wear their own medical mask or a mask provided at the health-care facility.
Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness
- Visitors/support persons are directed to follow signage at health-care facilities and meet the self-screening requirements before proceeding inside the health-care facility. In addition, visitors/support persons can complete self-screening prior to arrival at the facility by visiting the webpage for your zone: Central, Eastern, Labrador-Grenfell and Western.
Visitor Restrictions
- During cold and flu season and throughout the year, there are times when health-care facilities implement visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 or another outbreak among patients/residents. Information regarding visitor restrictions is updated regularly and is available by visiting the webpage for your zone: Central, Eastern, Labrador-Grenfell and Western.