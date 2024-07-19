NL Health Services Impacted by Global IT System Issue

Due to a global IT system issue, NL Health Services advises the public that some of its IT services are impacted province wide.

Several IT systems are currently affected, including Meditech, the main information system used to manage patient care and finance information.

NL Health Services has implemented contingency plans and is focused on the delivery of emergency care as we work with our global partners to resolve the outage.

This interruption in service is expected to impact the availability of some health-care services.