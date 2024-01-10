NL Dental Association raises concerns about federal dental care plan

As applications open for seniors across the country for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, this provinces dental association is highlighting some concerns they have with the program.

It’s a $13-billion dollar program aimed at providing uninsured Canadians with needed dental care. President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Dental Association, Dr. Shane Roberts says, the framework for the program is being modelled after the already existing ‘Non-insured Health Benefits for First Nations and Inuit’ program.

Dr. Roberts says this is concerning because the NIHB has poor participations by the majority of dentists in Newfoundland and Labrador, due to heavy administrative burdens that come along with participating.

He says currently across the country, and in this province, there’s a shortage of dental assistants and hygienists, and it takes years to build up properly trained staff. Without enough personnel, Dr. Roberts says patients are likely to see delays getting the care they need.