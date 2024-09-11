Nice road conditions, several ferry delays

Roads across the province this morning are bare and dry with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has changed the departure time for the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing on the Ala’suinu from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Today, the first crossing on the MV Veteran will be a combined crossing. Departing Fogo Island at 7:00 a.m., departing Change Islands at 7:30 a.m. and departing Farewell at 8:30 a.m. The first crossing on the MV Astron W will be at 10:45 a.m.

The Marine Coaster III arrived in South East Bight last night and will resume the regular schedule from there this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1572, 1521, and 1573 are delayed. Flights are on tie in Gander and Deer Lake.