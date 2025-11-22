WorkplaceNL holds average assessment rate steady again for 2026 

Business

WorkplaceNL has announced that its average assessment rate for 2026 will remain steady at $1.73 per $100 of assessable payroll. This rate includes a temporary discount of $0.21, helping maintain cost stability for employers across the province.

While the average rate is $1.73, employers’ rates will vary based on their industry group’s claims experience as well as their own. Sixty-eight per cent of employers will have an assessment rate that either remains stable or is lower in 2026, while 32 per cent will have a higher rate. 

Notices of assessment rates for employers will be online this week. Employers are encouraged to register for a connect (online services) account via MyWorkplaceNL if they have not already done so. 

The assessment rate is set each year to cover the costs of wage-loss and health care benefits for injuries expected in the year.

Since 2019 there has been a $0.21 temporary discount applied to the average rate to address a surplus in the Injury Fund. 

Fluctuations in global financial markets may impact Injury Fund investments and, therefore, the funded position. Possible future benefit changes may also have an impact. 

Employers can earn PRIME refunds to lower their assessments while creating safer workplaces. Starting January 1, 2026, Path 2 employers – those with 20 or more workers at any worksite and who pay $10,000 or more in average assessments – are required to have a 15-element occupational health and safety program to quality for refunds. 

