Local News, News November 24th, 2026

RNC officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in Paradise around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening, November 23.

Upon arrival, police found a male with physical injuries and subsequently arrested the 34-year-old female suspect in the home.

Through the course of their investigation, officers arrested the woman and brought her to the St. John’s city lockup. She was charged with property damage, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and violence against an intimate partner.