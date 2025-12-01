Winter storm expected for much of Newfoundland on Wednesday

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather December 1st, 2025

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a winter storm across most of Newfoundland Wednesday.

Time span: Wednesday morning to overnight Wednesday night.

Potential hazards: – widespread 15 to 30 cm of snow with local amounts between 30 and 40 cm. – wind gusts exceeding 80 to 100 km/h. -rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. -reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Similar storms in the past have caused: very poor driving conditions, travel delays, event cancellations and building closures, utility outages, minor wind damage, and minor localized flooding in low lying areas with poor drainage.

Current solutions indicate that southeastern Newfoundland is likely to see a brief period of snow before receiving potentially significant rainfall. Elsewhere on the Island (excluding the Great Northern Peninsula) will see significant snowfall, although where the exact location of the highest amounts remains uncertain.

In addition, strong northeast to northerly winds will develop, potentially causing local to widespread blowing snow. Winds will likely be strongest for coastal regions, but may still exceed warning criteria for some inland areas as well. While some blowing snow is possible, it is currently unclear on how widespread it will become as temperatures are expected to remain near or just below the freezing mark for most areas. Future updates will provide more details as the information becomes more certain.