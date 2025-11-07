NEWS

Windy weather continues across Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland

There is a chance of flurries or showers along the west coast of the Island. A mix of sun and cloud is expected elsewhere. Winds will still be quite gusty with gusts to 80 km/h possible. Highs will range from minus 2 along the higher elevations of the west coast to plus 4 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Labrador

It will also be windy across Labrador with snow for coastal and central areas. Temperatures will be quite cool, only reaching minus 8 in western areas and near zero along the coast.

