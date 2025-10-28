Whitbourne RCMP asking for assistance locating Sarah Jackson

News October 28th, 2025

Whitbourne RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Sarah Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Monday, Oct. 27 around 4:00 p.m. in Hopeall. Police believe she may still be in the Whitbourne-Placentia area, and may be driving a black Kia Soul, licence plate #JNL975.

Her family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information about the current location of Sarah Jackson is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP as soon as possible at 709-497-8700.