Whitbourne RCMP asking for assistance locating Sarah Jackson

Whitbourne RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Sarah Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Monday, Oct. 27 around 4:00 p.m. in Hopeall. Police believe she may still be in the Whitbourne-Placentia area, and may be driving a black Kia Soul, licence plate #JNL975.

Her family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information about the current location of Sarah Jackson is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP as soon as possible at 709-497-8700.

