Wet day across the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather August 26th, 2025

Umbrellas will be needed across the province today. Two separate lows will impact the province. One for Newfoundland and one for Labrador.

From Corner Brook to the Baie Verte Peninsula, 5 to 10 mm is expected. 10 to 20 mm of rain is expected across most of central. The south coast will see the heaviest rain with 40 to 60 mm possible. On the northern Avalon, 15 to 30 mm of rain will fall. Temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees.

Across Labrador, generally 15 to 20 mm of rain is expected. For Postville to Makkovik, amounts will range from 40 to 60 mm. Temperatures will range from 10 to 22.

Rainfall warning for:

Burgeo – Ramea

Connaigre

Postville – Makkovik

Special weather statement for:

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Burin Peninsula