Wet and windy weather expected across the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 9th, 2025

Newfoundland

Widespread rain is expected. Amounts generally range from 5 to 20 mm, depending on the area. The heavier rain will be on the Northern Peninsula. Winds will gust to 50 and 60 km/h and up to 80 km/h along some coasts. Highs will mostly be in the 10 to 20 range, and temperatures will fall in the afternoon for the interior and northern spots.

Labrador

Cloudy conditions are expected today with rain or showers developing in many areas. In some regions, rainfall totals could reach 5 to 10 mm. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low double digits.