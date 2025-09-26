Wet and windy start to the weekend

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 26th, 2025

It will be a wet day across the province.

Newfoundland

An area of low pressure approaching from the southwest will spread rain across Newfoundland today. The rain will start later in the morning on the west coast and move eastward, reaching the Avalon by this evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected along the southwest coast, and about 10 to 20 mm is expected elsewhere. Winds along the west and south coast will gust to 80 km/h and up to 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area. Temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees along the west coast, except 18 degrees in central and eastern areas.

Labrador

A separate low over northwestern Quebec will spread showers across most areas of Labrador. Lesser amounts are expected, with amounts ranging from 2 to 10 mm. Temperatures today will be from 10 to 15.

Image source: tropicaltidbits.com