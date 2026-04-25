West-end house fire displaces three residents

Local News, News April 24th, 2026

A house fire in the west end of St. John’s on Friday evening has displaced three people.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Mundy Pond Road, shortly after 5:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the house, and entered a basement apartment to fight the flames. Ed Sears, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department said a resident of the main floor apartment, along with a guest, noticed the fire downstairs and were able to escape unharmed.

The fire caused fire and water damage to the basement apartment and smoke damage throughout the home. The lone occupant of the upstairs apartment, along with two occupants of the basement apartment are all displaced. Two pets living downstairs were also not harmed.

There was no word on what may have been the cause of the fire.

Video from the scene of a fire on Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Fire Captain Paul Grandy and Fire Lieutenant David Wheeler at the scene of a fire on Mundy Pond Road (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Justin Chow on the scene of a residential fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters emerge from a home on Mundy Pond Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Jack Gatherall at the scene of a fire in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant John Coady at the scene of a fire on Mundy Pond Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Sheldon Greene helps load hose onto a truck following a house fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)