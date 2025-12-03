Weather prompts closures in St. John’s

News, Weather December 3rd, 2025

Due to adverse weather conditions, provincial offices in the St. John’s metro region are closed for the morning, with the exception of necessary staff. Along with k-12 schools, the St. John’s campus of Memorial University, the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campuses, are closed this morning for all faculty and staff. This includes the Childcare Centre. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all remote and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

An update is expected at 11:00am for provincial offices and Memorial University.