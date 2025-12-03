NEWS

News

Weather prompts closures in St. John’s

News, Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, provincial offices in the St. John’s metro region are closed for the morning, with the exception of necessary staff. Along with k-12 schools, the St. John’s campus of Memorial University, the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campuses, are closed this morning for all faculty and staff. This includes the Childcare Centre. Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all remote and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

An update is expected at 11:00am for provincial offices and Memorial University.

Related Articles

school-bus-e1718212932740-1280x582
First snow day of the school year for many
Read more
Marine Atlantic prepares for incoming winter weather
Read more
Winter storm expected for much of Newfoundland on Wednesday
Read more
Winter storm expected for much of Newfoundland on Wednesday
Read more
Snow causing hazardous driving conditions in central Newfoundland, police warn
Read more
St. John’s to host STACON26 in January
Read more
Back to top