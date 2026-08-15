Weather Forecast: Saturday, August 15

News, Weather August 15th, 2026

Eastern and central Newfoundland will see showers and drizzle today, while clearer conditions are forecast for western Newfoundland and Happy Valley–Goose Bay.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Showers in St. John’s with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm, except up to 10 mm in the heaviest showers. High 21, except 17 along parts of the coast. UV index 2 or low. In Bonavista, skies become cloudy near noon with a few showers and 2 to 4 mm expected. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops this afternoon, with the temperature falling to 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Periods of drizzle or showers continue in St. John’s, with a risk of thunderstorms early this evening and rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 13. Bonavista remains cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle and northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Sun, Aug. 16

Periods of drizzle end during the morning in St. John’s before skies clear. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light in the morning. High 18. In Bonavista, cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with a high of 20 except 16 along parts of the coast. UV index 6 or high.

South Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Channel-Port aux Basques, clearing late this afternoon. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 23, except 19 along parts of the coast. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clear with fog patches developing this evening. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light this evening. Low 13, except 9 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16

Sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today

Showers or periods of drizzle in Gander with rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 mm, except up to 15 mm in the heaviest showers. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Temperature steady near 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light overnight. Low 12.

Sun, Aug. 16

Cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

Skies clear late this afternoon in Corner Brook. Fog patches linger along parts of the coast early this afternoon. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 20 with a humidex of 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds with fog patches developing this evening. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 13, except 9 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16

Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Mainly cloudy in St. Anthony with a 40 per cent chance of showers. North wind 20 km/h. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. North wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 11.

Sun, Aug. 16

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 11, except 6 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16

A mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.