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Weather Forecast: Saturday, August 15

St. John's

News, Weather

Eastern and central Newfoundland will see showers and drizzle today, while clearer conditions are forecast for western Newfoundland and Happy Valley–Goose Bay.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today
Showers in St. John’s with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm, except up to 10 mm in the heaviest showers. High 21, except 17 along parts of the coast. UV index 2 or low. In Bonavista, skies become cloudy near noon with a few showers and 2 to 4 mm expected. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops this afternoon, with the temperature falling to 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Periods of drizzle or showers continue in St. John’s, with a risk of thunderstorms early this evening and rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 13. Bonavista remains cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle and northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Sun, Aug. 16
Periods of drizzle end during the morning in St. John’s before skies clear. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light in the morning. High 18. In Bonavista, cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with a high of 20 except 16 along parts of the coast. UV index 6 or high.

South Coast

Today
A mix of sun and cloud in Channel-Port aux Basques, clearing late this afternoon. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 23, except 19 along parts of the coast. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight
Clear with fog patches developing this evening. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light this evening. Low 13, except 9 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16
Sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today
Showers or periods of drizzle in Gander with rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 mm, except up to 15 mm in the heaviest showers. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Temperature steady near 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light overnight. Low 12.

Sun, Aug. 16
Cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today
Skies clear late this afternoon in Corner Brook. Fog patches linger along parts of the coast early this afternoon. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 20 with a humidex of 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
A few clouds with fog patches developing this evening. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 13, except 9 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16
Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today
Mainly cloudy in St. Anthony with a 40 per cent chance of showers. North wind 20 km/h. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Partly cloudy. North wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 11.

Sun, Aug. 16
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today
A mix of sun and cloud. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
A few clouds. Low 11, except 6 in low-lying areas.

Sun, Aug. 16
A mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

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