‘We Stand on Guard Once More’ benefit concert raises over $1.2 million for wildfire relief; the show will re-broadcast 2:30 p.m. Sunday on NTV

The “We Stand on Guard Once More” benefit concert raised more than $1 million dollars for wildfire relief earlier this week.

The show, which was hosted by NTV’s Toni-Marie Wiseman and Damhnait Doyle, featured performances from groups like the Ennis Sisters, Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers, the Masterless Men and Shanneyganock.

Premier Tony Wakeham also announced the provincial government was matching all donations to the Canadian Red Cross. The concert was organized in response to the wildfires that affected communities on the Avalon Peninsula and central Newfoundland this summer.

The show aired live on NTV, NTV+ and other media partners. It will air again at2;30 p.m. Sunday on NTV.

