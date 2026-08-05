Volkswagen and Fine Strokes deliver fastest times in the morning races at the 208th Royal St. John’s Regatta; Live coverage of the finals on NTV and NTV+ at 6:25 p.m.

News, Sports August 5th, 2026

As expected, it was an exciting start to the day at the 208th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta in St. John’s. A beautiful morning, good pond conditions at Quidi Vidi Lake, and some fast crews setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting championship evening.

Volkswagen St. John’s, the defending women’s champions were the fastest crew to start the day, crossing the finish line in a time of five minutes and seven seconds.

After back-to-back titles, the talented crew is poised to make it three in a row. Smith Stockley, who defeated Volkswagen to win the Placentia Regatta just last week, finished second this morning in a time of 5:16. All-Star Rebar rounded out the top three, crossing the line in 5:20.

That sets the stage for what should be an exciting women’s championship race tonight. The final will be aired live on NTV and NTV+, with a broadcast panel featuring Amanda Mews, Mark Dwyer, Ben Cleary and Ryan Harding.

Meanwhile, the opening men’s race of the day was a close one. Fine Strokes, a crew comprised of champions and course record holders, were the first to cross the finish line, stopping the clock at 9:31. It’s a little slower than their performance at time trials where they finished at 9:15.

Capital Home Hardware, the defending champions, finished second in 9:39 seconds. Also, a little slow from time trials where they rowed a 9:17, just a couple of seconds behind Fine Strokes.

And rounding out the top three was NL Power, a crew led by veteran Jim Carroll, who finished a 10:40.

There are 20 races on today’s schedule, including both championship finals. The women’s championship race is set to get underway at 6:30, followed by the men’s championship at 7 p.m.

And while the competition on the water is what draws the crowds, the Regatta is about much more than rowing.

This is an event steeped in Newfoundland and Labrador history, dating all the way back to 1818.

It has earned royal distinction and, for more than two centuries, generations of rowers have helped make the Royal St. John’s Regatta one of the most prestigious and well-known rowing events in North America.