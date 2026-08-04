NL Regiment stars Ben Veitch and Quinn Norman playing for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton

News, Sports August 4th, 2026

Canada is off to a winning start at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton. The Canadians opened the tournament Monday night with a convincing 7-3 victory over Switzerland.

And two Newfoundland players are helping Canada chase gold. St. John’s native Ben Veitch found the back of the net in the win. The 16-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Newfoundland Regiment. Defenceman Quinn Norman is also representing the province on Canada’s blue line.

Canada is looking for redemption after falling to the United States in last year’s semifinal.

The next test comes tonight when Canada faces off against Slovakia.