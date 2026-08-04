ARE YOU ALL READY? 208th edition of the Royal St. John’s Regatta set for Wednesday, weather permitting; NTV will be live with the women’s and men’s championship races

News, Sports August 4th, 2026

For more than two centuries, the Royal St. John’s Regatta has been part of the fabric of life in this province. It’s a sporting tradition unlike any other, one that has survived generations, changing times, and even the occasional windy August day or, in recent times, a pandemic.

And tomorrow, that remarkable history continues with the 208th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta. NTV will have live coverage of the championship races with an anchor team that includes Amanda Mews, Mark Dwyer, Ben Cleary and Ryan Harding. The 90-plus minute show gets underway at 6:25 p.m.

There is something timeless about this event. The sound of the oars hitting the water on Quidi Vidi Lake. The roar of the crowd.

It is a scene that has played out here for generations.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta traces its roots back to 1818, making it one of the oldest organized sporting events in North America. What began as a rowing competition has grown into something much bigger, a celebration of sport, community, and Newfoundland and Labrador tradition.

Over the decades, generations of rowers have climbed into racing shells, each with their own expectation. Some aim for championships, while others simply want to compete in the prestigious event.

Championships have been won and lost by fractions of a second. Records have fallen and legends have been made.

And through it all, Quidi Vidi Lake has remained the heart of it. For some, it is about the competition. For others, it is a reunion, a day spent with family and friends, surrounded by the sights and sounds that have defined August in St. John’s for more than 200 years. About 70 teams will compete in 18 races this year, while an estimated 200 concessions will hug the shoreline from dusk until dawn.

And perhaps that is the greatest legacy of the Regatta is not the races but the tradition that continies.

Tomorrow, that history comes alive once again. The 208th Royal St. John’s Regatta will bring dozens of crews and thousands of spectators to Quidi Vidi Lake. It will be another chapter in a story that began more than two centuries ago.