Volkswagen wins women’s title, Fine Stokes takes men’s championship at Royal St. John’s Regatta

News, Sports August 5th, 2026

Volkswagen took the women’s championship while Fine Strokes won the men’s championship at the 2026 Royal St. John’s Regatta.

The final times are as follows:

Stirling Communications International Women’s Championship

1. Volkswagen – 5:11.68

2. Smith Stockley – 5.16.94

3. All Star Rebar – 5:25.41

4. Fine Strokes Plaster & Painting – 5:26.57

5. Gitten’s, Escott, Nwokedi & Associates – 5:43.16

East Coast Kia Men’s Championship

1. Fine Strokes Plaster & Painting – 9:22.22

2. Capital Home Hardware – 9:29.01

3. Newfoundland Power – 10:44.62

4. Tacora Resources – 11:02.85

* EMCO HVAC – 10:38.29 (disqualified)