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Volkswagen wins women’s title, Fine Stokes takes men’s championship at Royal St. John’s Regatta

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Volkswagen took the women’s championship while Fine Strokes won the men’s championship at the 2026 Royal St. John’s Regatta.

The final times are as follows:

Stirling Communications International Women’s Championship

1. Volkswagen – 5:11.68

2. Smith Stockley – 5.16.94

3. All Star Rebar – 5:25.41

4. Fine Strokes Plaster & Painting – 5:26.57

5. Gitten’s, Escott, Nwokedi & Associates – 5:43.16

East Coast Kia Men’s Championship

1. Fine Strokes Plaster & Painting – 9:22.22

2. Capital Home Hardware – 9:29.01

3. Newfoundland Power – 10:44.62

4. Tacora Resources – 11:02.85

* EMCO HVAC – 10:38.29 (disqualified)

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