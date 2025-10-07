Visitor precautions in place for A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre

News October 7th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public that visitor precautions are in place for A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans effective Monday, Oct. 6.

Visitation is permitted but the public is being cautioned about the presence of respiratory illness in the facility.

For more information, visitors may call 709-672-3304,

If a precaution is in effect, individuals should refrain from visiting when possible, and immediate family members should contact the facility before visiting. If visiting, please follow guidance as outlined by staff, which includes wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Visitor precautions are a series of infection control measures put in place to reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases which are common in health-care facilities. They are designed to keep residents, families, staff and visitors healthy and safe.