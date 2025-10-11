NEWS

Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 starting Oct. 20

Residents can begin to receive both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Oct. 20. Appointments can be booked through timefortheshot.ca.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older. The vaccine is strongly recommended for those who are at a higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The influenza vaccine will be offered to all individuals who are six months of age and older. Those who are at higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by influenza should get the influenza vaccine this fall.

