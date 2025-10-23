Unsettled weather for today across the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 23rd, 2025

Newfoundland

Cloudy skies are expected for many areas today with a chance of showers in the morning. Fog is present this morning in many areas. Temperatures will range from 10 to 15 along the coast, and between 15 and 20 degrees in central areas.

Labrador

Today expect a wet and windy day, with the chance for thunder in several areas, fog in many zones, and clearing later in the afternoon or evening. The Churchill Falls area will see 5 to 10 mm of rain. Highs will range from 7 to 15.