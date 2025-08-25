Unsettled for parts of the province

News, Weather August 25th, 2025

Most of Newfoundland will be cloudy. There will be a few areas that will see sun and clouds, such as the Avalon and parts of central. Along the south coast, drizzle is expected this morning. Highs will range from 18 to 26. It will feel hotter with humidex values.

It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador today. Many areas will see showers or drizzle come to an end this morning. For western areas, rain will move in this evening. Temperatures will range from 8 in northern areas to 20 in western and southeastern areas.