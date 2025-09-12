Unsettled day expected across the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 12th, 2025

Showers or drizzle are expected across the Avalon this morning. 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected across central Newfoundland today. A few showers are expected along the west coast. On the Northern Peninsula, 10 mm of rain is expected. Winds will be quite gusty with gusts between 40 and 70 km/h expected. Highs will be between 9 and 20.

There is a frost advisory in effect for tonight for:

Buchans and the interior

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Northern Peninsula East

It will be mostly cloudy across western Labrador. For the Happy Valley-Goose Bay region and from Red Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair, 2 mm of rain is expected this morning. Temperatures will range between 5 and 13 degrees.