Unsettled day expected across the province

October 22nd, 2025

Newfoundland

Sun and cloud are expected on the Avalon. There will be some morning showers and drizzle along the south coast. In central and on the west coast, there is a chance of showers. Fog will also persist this morning in many areas. Temperatures will range between 11 and 16, the warmest temperatures will be along the west coast.

Labrador

It will be a foggy start to the morning, it will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the west, rain for the Nain area, and sun and cloud with a chance of showers elsewhere. Temperatures will be near 10 degrees. Along the southwest coast, it will be a couple of degrees warmer.