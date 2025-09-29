NEWS

Unsettled day expected across the province

Newfoundland
There is a chance of showers today for most of the Island. In the northern areas of the Great Northern Peninsula, there will be 2 to 5 mm of rain. It will be quite windy today with northwest winds at 40 km/h gusting up to 80 km/h. Highs will be around 13 to 16 degrees.

Labrador
Rain will end in the afternoon in western areas. Coastal areas will see showers, and some morning flurries are possible in Nain. Highs between 5 and 11 are forecasted.

