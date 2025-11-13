Union expressing “deep concern” over Baltic III Wreck as vessel further deteriorates

News November 13th, 2025

The Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW-Unifor) is expressing serious concern following reports that the MSC Baltic III has sustained further structural damage and deterioration due to repeated severe weather events near Cedar Cove, close to Lark Harbour.

Heavy waves and high winds over the past week have caused the bow and stern of the cargo vessel to move independently, worsening an existing buckle in the hull first damaged when the ship ran aground in February. With another storm system approaching, the situation is becoming increasingly precarious.

“This isn’t just about one ship – it’s about protecting our future,” said Stacey Wilton, a fish harvester from Fox Island River. “If fuel, debris, or contaminants from the Baltic III leak into our fishing areas, the impact on the crab and lobster fisheries could be devastating. We can’t afford to wait for another storm to do more damage.”

The Canadian Coast Guard, overseeing the salvage operation carried out by a private contractor, confirmed visible structural damage to the ship’s bulkheads and framing after crews boarded the vessel this week. Coast Guard officials have acknowledged that deteriorating conditions and the vessel’s position make further salvage work extremely limited at this time.

FFAW-Unifor representatives says they met with MSC and salvage officials on Oct. 27 to urge immediate cleanup before the onset of harsh winter conditions on Newfoundland’s west coast. Union members stressed that delaying the operation could lead to the exact scenario now unfolding.

“Our members made it clear months ago that waiting until winter would turn a bad situation into a disaster,” said Katie Power, Industry Relations Representative with FFAW-Unifor. “This wreck is now a ticking environmental time bomb, and the lack of urgency to address it has put our fisheries, our coastlines, and our communities at serious risk.”