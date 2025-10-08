Union and federal minister to meet tonight on Canada Post strike

NEWS

The union representing striking Canada Post workers will have its first face to face meeting with the federal minister in charge of the crown corporation tonight. It’s been nearly two weeks since postal workers returned to the picket line when the federal procurement minister announced big changes to Canada Post.

The union says tonight’s meeting will be the first time it sits down with the minister and will focus on both Ottawa’s mandate changes and the union’s requests.

